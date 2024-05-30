Top track

Demob Happy - Mother Machine

Demob Happy

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 30 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Demob Happy - Mother Machine
About

Après plus de dix ans à se produire au Royaume Uni, les lads de Demob Happy reviennent avec un troisième opus intitulé « Divine Machines ». À l’affiche aux côtés de Jack White, Royal Blood ou encore Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes ; la furie Demob Happy dé...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

