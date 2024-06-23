Top track

Sunday Scaries - Chill Like That

Sunday Scaries & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 23 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Sundays can be scary," they say, but not this one. On June 23rd, we're back on The Roof of Superior Ingredients, Sunday Scaries themselves are set to headline The Roof for a weekend-ending musical treat. Whoever claimed that Sundays are for rest is clearl...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sunday Scaries

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

