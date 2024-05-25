DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Tacover 2024

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
25 May - 26 May
Food & drinkLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The UK's biggest and best Taco Festival returns to Signature Brew for its 3rd year and 4th edition. With 2 record breaking sold out festivals in 2023, we promise this years event will be even bigger and better.

We have our biggest line up of Taco Slinging...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open11:00 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.