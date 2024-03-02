DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Perfect Person Podcast LIVE with Special Guests

The Goldfish
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
PodcastLos Angeles
Perfect Person is a flawless call-in advice show in which Miles Bonsignore answers your calls, solves your problems, and helps you achieve perfection, but now... it's LIVE. Miles and special guests will bring audience members on stage to address their conu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.
The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

