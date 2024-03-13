DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Moving Mirrors/The Flying Monkey Project/The Youth Play

Two Palms
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
Moving Mirrors

moving mirrors explore a myriad of alternative sounds weaving together elements including art-rock, pop and world. The band’s first singles Wilder State of Mind and Borderline were released early 2023, with well-received live performances t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Youth Play, The Flying Monkey Project, moving mirrors

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

