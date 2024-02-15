DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Half Dream // Blood Pumps // Fugitive Visions

Radio East
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$6.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HALF DREAM has found their sweetness and are a rolling head of love and thunder! BLOOD PUMPS has been cooking something good, down in the cellar, all year long - now he's gonna drop it on you. FUGITIVE VISIONS are Ethan's joyful delirium.

All ages
Presented by Radio/East
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Half Dream

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.