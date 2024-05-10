Top track

La Crus - Come ogni volta (feat. Colapesce & Dimartino)

La Crus | Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

venerdì 10 maggio, sul palco di Santeria Toscana, il ritorno live dei La Crus.

Sul palco Joe / Mauro Ermanno Giovanardi e Cesare Malfatti accompagnati da Chiara Castello, Marco Carusino, Leziero Rescigno: una formazione del tutto inedita per un live coinv...

Tutte le età
Presentato da IDEAS S.r.l. – I Distratti Eventi & Servizi S.r.l..

Lineup

La Crus

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

