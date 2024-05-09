Top track

Pattern Pusher + guests | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew Presents...

Live music from

Pattern Pusher

https://www.patternpusher.com/

REO AND THE NOVO COLLECTIVE

https://www.instagram.com/reoandthenovocollective

Eden Lole

https://www.instagram.com/edenlolemusic/

Thursday 9th May 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pattern Pusher, Eden Lole

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

