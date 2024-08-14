Top track

Silver Line

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Sheer Mag

Belgrave Music Hall
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Silver Line
Got a code?

About Sheer Mag

You can place Pennsylvania’s Sheer Mag’s brash and fuzzy sound in the lineage of ’70s hard rock – think Thin Lizzy and Kiss – but their politics are very much a product of their Philadelphia DIY punk roots. Lead singer Tina Halladay has written about syste Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Sheer Mag have labored to carve out a discernibly singular position within the canon of contemporary rock: toggling with ease between the refined flourishes of a “connoisseur’s band” and the ecstatic colloquialism of populist songwriting—yet displaying no...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sheer Mag

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs