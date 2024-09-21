Top track

Karmen

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Retrouvez Karmen en concert unique le 17 Mai 2024 à la Machine du Moulin Rouge

Accès aux mineurs :

Les mineurs de moins de 16 ans doivent être obligatoirement accompagnés de leur parent ou tuteur légal. Pour les mineurs de 16 à 18 ans, l'accès est autori...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Karmen

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

