DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lena Hall: ...AND THE SHOW GOES ON

PhilaMOCA
Mon, 11 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
From $37.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall brings her latest one-woman show, …AND THE SHOW GOES ON, to PhilaMOCA for one-night-only!

The new show, co-written and directed by long-time collaborator Stephen Amato, chronicles Hall’s fascinating career highligh...

All ages
PhilaMOCA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lena Hall

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.