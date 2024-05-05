Top track

Dante Spinetta - Sudaka

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dante Spinetta

Oslo Hackney
Sun, 5 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dante Spinetta - Sudaka
Got a code?

About

Live Tonite proudly presents the 'Funky Latin Nation Tour 2024,' featuring Dante Spinetta live for the first time in London.

The visionary Argentine artist and pioneer of the urban genre has left an indelible mark on Latin American music, boasting 3 Lat...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by live tonite.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dante Spinetta

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.