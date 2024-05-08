Top track

Grace Cummings - Common Man

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WXPN Welcomes Grace Cummings w/ The Lunar Year

Arden Gild Hall
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
GigsWilmington
From $18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grace Cummings - Common Man
Got a code?

About

Standing Room Show, ADA Seating Upon Request. Member tickets please email for link. $18 general price, $20 day of show (all fees included). Members $16 - Full band performance. The Lunar Year (from Philly) Opens the Show, WXPN Welcomes

A "soon-to-be-iconi...

All ages
Presented by Arden Concert Gild
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lunar Year, Grace Cummings

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this a seated show?

No this is a standing room only show. We can provide ADA seating upon request, but sight lines are not ideal from seats.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.