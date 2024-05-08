DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Standing Room Show, ADA Seating Upon Request. Member tickets please email for link. $18 general price, $20 day of show (all fees included). Members $16 - Full band performance. The Lunar Year (from Philly) Opens the Show, WXPN Welcomes
A "soon-to-be-iconi...
No this is a standing room only show. We can provide ADA seating upon request, but sight lines are not ideal from seats.
