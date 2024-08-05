Top track

Sheer Mag

Hafenklang
Mon, 5 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Sheer Mag

You can place Pennsylvania’s Sheer Mag’s brash and fuzzy sound in the lineage of ’70s hard rock – think Thin Lizzy and Kiss – but their politics are very much a product of their Philadelphia DIY punk roots. Lead singer Tina Halladay has written about syste Read more

Event information

Sheer Mag’s dizzying rise initiated in 2014, when the Philadelphia band self-released the first of three 7-inches and started playing the Northeastern DIY circuit. Ironically, the music stood apart because it sounded so familiar. Indebted to ‘70s arena roc...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sheer Mag

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

