Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The UK’s multiple award-winning Afrobeat Ambassador has been consistently flying the Afrobeat flag in the UK since 1995, leading to roles as Musical Director and Afrobeat Music Consultant for the US award winning acclaimed m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DJ Lubi & Ourousboros
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

