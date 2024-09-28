Top track

Lankum - The Wild Rover

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lankum (usuarios Santander)

SALA APOLO
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:31 pm
GigsBarcelona
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Lankum

The doomsday folk of Dublin’s Lankum fuses traditional Irish instruments with bursts of punk and psychedelic rock. Signing to London’s Rough Trade Records in 2017, Between The Earth And Sky (2017) was included in Mojo magazine’s list of the best folk album Read more

Event information

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por Primavera Tours.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lankum

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:31 pm

