Alan Sorrenti - Giovani per sempre

Alan Sorrenti

Alcazar Live
Fri, 19 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alan Sorrenti torna con un album di inediti il cui titolo non lascia spazio a fraintendimenti: “Oltre la zona sicura”, che arriva a 19 anni dal suo precedente disco.

Ad accompagnare l’artista in questa nuova avventura il produttore Stefano Ceri, demiurgo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Alan Sorrenti

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

