REBETIrap w/Giagkinides & Tiny Jackal / Manchester

Night & Day Café
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:30 pm
£19.65
Gotobeat are excited to present, for the very first time in the U.K, a special collaboration of two Greek artists providing a blend of the current music scenery, matching 2 of the favourite genres in greek music: Rap & Rebetiko into one amazing show. Live...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tiny Jackal

Venue

Night & Day Café

26 Oldham Street, Manchester M1 1JN
Doors open7:30 pm
220 capacity

