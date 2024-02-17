DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Filipino-born Miami-raised DJ and producer Ms. Mada made her start in Miami’s underground club circuit in 2010 with her ever-evolving mix of chill house, techno and dance. After the success of her 2019 Boiler Room set, Ms. Mada has played her eclectic mixe
Elixir Orlando Presents:
Ms. Mada I Sat 2.17.24
Support:
Pacho Berrocal
For More Information:
Elixir Orlando - www.elixirorlando.com
