Ms. Mada - Never Give In - Original Mix

Ms. Mada: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
From Free

About Ms. Mada

Filipino-born Miami-raised DJ and producer Ms. Mada made her start in Miami’s underground club circuit in 2010 with her ever-evolving mix of chill house, techno and dance. After the success of her 2019 Boiler Room set, Ms. Mada has played her eclectic mixe Read more

Event information

Elixir Orlando Presents:

Ms. Mada I Sat 2.17.24

Support:

Pacho Berrocal

For More Information:

Elixir Orlando - www.elixirorlando.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
Lineup

Ms. Mada

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

