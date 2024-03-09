DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rachele Bastreghi, Alessandro Baronciani, Mario Conte - Un giorno da psychodonna, un concerto disegnato

Angelo Mai
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UN GIORNO DA PSYCHODONNA

UN CONCERTO DISEGNATO SPETTACOLARE!

Un giorno da Psychodonna è un concerto disegnato che nasce dalle canzoni di Psychodonna, il disco di Rachele Bastreghi e dai disegni di Alessandro Baronciani. Un concerto intimistico e trascina...

Questo è un evento 18+
ScuderieMArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rachele Bastreghi

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.