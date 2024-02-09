Top track

Declan McKenna - Mulholland's Dinner and Wine

Declan McKenna: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Fri, 9 Feb, 5:45 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
Indie-pop superstar Declan McKenna will be swinging by to treat us to a very intimate short acoustic set and signing on the release day of his new album!

• This event is on release day so you will be able to collect the album at the show.

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
Declan McKenna

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open5:45 pm
180 capacity

