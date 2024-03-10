DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grace Corsi Album Release Show ft Bella Porter, Maisyn

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:00 pm
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Grace Corsi is a multi-talented storyteller: a vocalist, songwriter, and composer who’s always curious about the world and her place in it. Her music explores past selves, nature and cities, and the joy, wonder, and angst of being alive. Born and raised in...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

