DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The KVB

Frannz Club
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.44

About

Blending reverb-soaked shoegaze with minimalist electronic production, the KVB's music reflected Nicholas Wood and Kat Day's mastery of atmosphere even as their sound evolved over the course of the 2010s. Early releases such as 2012's debut album, Always T...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Frannz Club

Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

