Ricardo Villalobos | Milano

Magazzini Generali.
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
€23

About

Ricardo Villalobos torna a trovarci con un carico di magia ed emozioni tutte da scoprire. Il DJ cileno è di casa ai Magazzini Generali, ogni notte con lui è come un sogno da cui non ci si vorrebbe risvegliare mai, unico!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Magazzini Generali.

Lineup

Ricardo Villalobos, Arno, Manuel Parravicini

Venue

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

