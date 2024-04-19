Top track

Coops

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 19 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a truly original and versatile approach, Coops introduces a musical blend that can easily be enjoyed by anyone as he switches through styles.

His unique flow, style and choice of beats ignited interest that saw him support NAS at his sell out concert...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coops

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

