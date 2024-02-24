DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Cxnt in the Hat

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
TheatreNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cxnty Creations presents “The Cxnt in the Hat” this parody drag play is a Cxnty retelling of Dr.Seuss’ classic “The Cat in the Hat”. When mother leaves the kids home alone things get a little Cxnty when The Cxnt in the Hat”storms the scene and turns the ho...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Cxnty Creations
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

