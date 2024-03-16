Top track

Skylar Pocket - Mead

DJ Petal, Skylar Pocket, Jacob Daley, Girl C*ck

Purgatory
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
New York
$12.47

Skylar Pocket - Mead
About

Celebrating the completed formation of Gemma Gallucci’s frontal lobe with music made by their talented friends

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skylar Pocket

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

