Lucio Battisti nel 1970, all'apice del successo, decise di smettere la propria attività live e non fece mai più un concerto per tutta la vita. Il "Lato B" è un progetto che nasce dalla voglia di riprendere il percorso laddove si era interrotto grazie a Leo...
