Top track

Sarajevo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The K's Album Launch

Jacaranda Baltic
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £19.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sarajevo
Got a code?

About

Jacaranda Records are very excited to present a live performance from The K's in support of their debut album 'I Wonder If The World Knows?'

This event is strictly 18+

Album bundles can be collected on the day of the event.

Currently disability access i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The K's

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.