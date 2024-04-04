DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pop Never Dies: Karaoke

The Karaoke Hole
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's going down; I'm yelling TIMBER. We're so excited to be throwing a party at the iconic Karaoke Hole in Dalston.

Join us and sing along to your favourite classic pop bangers, niche deep cuts and throwback classics.

Download the Singa app before you...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pop Never Dies
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Karaoke Hole

95 Kingsland High St, Dalston, London E8 2PB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

