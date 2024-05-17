DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ortiga es el latin boy de la escena alternativa gallega y desde finales de la década de los 2010 ya forma parte de la cultura pop de la última generación. Chicho (Santiago de Compostela, 1994) lleva desde pequeño bebiendo de esta cultura tan característica...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.