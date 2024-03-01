DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

B48_LIVE + LAB - [FREE BEFORE 8:30pm]

Bridge_48
Fri, 1 Mar, 6:30 pm
SocialBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
B48_LIVE + LAB - Your Ultimate Friday Experience

📅 Every Friday, from 18.30 to 22.20

📍 Venue: BRIDGE_48, Poblenou, Barcelona

Immerse yourself in a night of unparalleled excitement and creativity with B48_LIVE & B48_LAB, both happening at the same ti...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Bridge48 Studios.
Venue

Bridge_48

Carrer de Llull, 48, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

