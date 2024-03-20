Top track

Sofia Gobbi - Trouble

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sofia Gobbi / daydreamers / AKINE

Katzpace
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sofia Gobbi - Trouble
Got a code?

About

Thrilled to be hosting a Sofia Gobbi headline show at Katzpace. With brilliant support from daydreamers and AKINE. Indie-pop/rock movers with a big year ahead!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Katzpace

Hop Exchange, 24 Southwark St, London, England SE1 1TY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.