DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Basé à Paris, le trio propose un Blackgaze déchirant, aussi atmosphérique que puissant. Utilisant un set de lights pensé pour leur show, Nature Morte transporte et crée une ambiance dévastatrice. Puisant leurs inspirations dans le Metal sombre, incorporant...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.