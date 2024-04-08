Top track

NATURE MORTE - Banquet Overflow for the Mind House

Nature Morte

Le Molotov
Mon, 8 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Basé à Paris, le trio propose un Blackgaze déchirant, aussi atmosphérique que puissant. Utilisant un set de lights pensé pour leur show, Nature Morte transporte et crée une ambiance dévastatrice. Puisant leurs inspirations dans le Metal sombre, incorporant...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
Lineup

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

