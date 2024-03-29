Top track

N4 Records Presents: Pete Cannon, T-Cuts, Swankout & More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 29 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pete Cannon brings his N4 Records party to Brixton.

Expect a night of Jungle, Hardcore and more from the underground rave spectrum.

This is going to be BIG night of Amens & Basslines so grab those tix before they go up a tier.

LINEUP

- Pete Cannon B2B...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Pete Cannon, T-Cuts, Swankout and 5 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

