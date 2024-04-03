DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brick Lane Jazz Festival Launch Party: Sambroso All Stars + Poly-Ritmo

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 3 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us and Havana Club for the launch of Brick Lane Jazz Festival 2024!

In true Cuban (rum) spirits, we have invited our friends and festival alumni, Sambroso All Stars to join us for a very special live performance playing the iconic Buena Vista Social...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brick Lane Jazz Fest
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sambroso All Stars, Poly-Ritmo

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open8:30 pm
250 capacity

