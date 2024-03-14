DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nok Cultural Ensemble | Kofi Ghanaba Songbook

St James The Great (Church of Sound)
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nok Cultural Ensemble is a new project from Edward Wakili-Hick of Sons of Kemet, Steam Down, Kokoroko amongst others. A fluid and evolving collective, Nok will feature a heavy line up of musicians on the night including Joseph Deenmamode, Dwayne Kilvington...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Church Of Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nok Cultural Esemble

Venue

St James The Great (Church of Sound)

233 Lower Clapton Rd, Lower Clapton, London E5 8EH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

