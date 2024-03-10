DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shoreditch Pop Up Market

Strongroom Bar
Sun, 10 Mar, 12:00 pm
ArtLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We’re Pop Up Gallery, we’re dedicated to managing and organizing pop up markets in Europe, South America, the USA and Australia.

We’re super excited to announce a new market date at another location! 🎪

We will be at StrongRoom Bar in March, don’t miss t...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
300 capacity

