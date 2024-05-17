DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gimme Shelter: Celebrating The Rolling Stones

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This May, we're celebrating true rock and roll legends, The Rolling Stones.

Our live band will perform thrilling renditions of their biggest hits like ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, and more. Expect...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

