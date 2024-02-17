DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fiesta Wacha: volvemos a Valencia!

Matisse Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyValencia
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VALENCIA: LLEGÓ EL DÍA.... FIESTA WACHA vuelve a MATISSE CLUB. El 17 de febrero les esperamos para una noche de malianteo, turreo y perreo hasta el subsuelo.

Una noche muy especial a puro perreo, CUMBIA, rkt, dembow, NEO PERREO, sandungueo, reggaeton old...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fiesta Wacha.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Matisse Club

Carrer De Campoamor 60, 46022 València, provincia de Valencia, España
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.