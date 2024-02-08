DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2-4 Private event
4-6 Open to the Public
The third annual Illibuck Reading features writers from the MFA programs at the Ohio State University and the University of Illinois. The Illibuck Reading takes its name from the trophy awarded to the winner of th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.