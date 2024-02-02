Top track

Neck Deep - In Bloom

Neck Deep Fun Run Acoustic Performance at Brain Dead Studios

Brain Dead Studios
Fri, 2 Feb, 12:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

9am meet at Brain Dead Studio. Bag drop available.

5K chill run starting at 9:15am ending back at the Braindead Theatre.

Anyone who completes the run will get free entry to the set.

For GA limited to 100 Tickets available for Acoustic set at 12pm.

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

