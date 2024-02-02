DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
9am meet at Brain Dead Studio. Bag drop available.
5K chill run starting at 9:15am ending back at the Braindead Theatre.
Anyone who completes the run will get free entry to the set.
For GA limited to 100 Tickets available for Acoustic set at 12pm.
