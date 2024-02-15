DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Danze Afrika Club (Dj MP, DJ CHRIS ROSE)

El Sótano
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Danze Afrika Club:

Como nombre, nacida del PROYECTO AFROJAM MADRID, dirigida e integrada por los músicos de la misma, queremos dar conocer este el folclor africano mediante géneros contemporáneos como afrohous, afrobeat, afrofunk, amapiano, regueafro R&B....

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

