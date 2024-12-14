DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LAWNMOWER DEATH

The Underworld
Sat, 14 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lawnmower Deth play The Underworld with support from Sack Sabbath

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by DHP Families.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sack Sabbath, Lawnmower Deth

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity
