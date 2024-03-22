Top track

Baby Club #02

El Sol
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:30 pm
DJMadrid
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sueña despierto en Baby Club

Todas las entradas tienen una consumición incluida

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Baby Pantera
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Baby Pantera, DJ Assault, Dj Valentina and 1 more

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

