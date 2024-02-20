DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Independent Horror Society Mixer

The Black Heart
Tue, 20 Feb, 6:30 pm
SocialLondon
£5.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Independent Horror Society invites you to The Black Heart in Camden for a night to connect and socialise with your fellow independent horror fans and creators!

Whether you’re a seasoned horror aficionado or a curious newbie, at our indie horror mixer...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open6:30 pm

