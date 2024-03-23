Top track

Naomi in Blue - Colour of Blue

Naomi in Blue + Daniel Nellis + Mia Joan

The Victoria
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8

About

Speed of Sound are delighted to welcome Naomi in Blue to The Victoria for a special headline show on Saturday 23rd of March! w/ support from Daniel Nellis (new solo project from Charles Howl) and Mia Joan.

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Naomi in Blue, Daniel Nellis

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

