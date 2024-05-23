DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babybird

The Factory, Manchester
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Glasswerk presents

BABYBIRD

This is a 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanies by an adult)
Presented by Glasswerk.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Factory, Manchester

118 Princess St, Manchester M1 7EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
5000 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.