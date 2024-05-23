DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babybird

Canvas 2
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£23.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Glasswerk presents

BABYBIRD

This is a 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanies by an adult)
Presented by Glasswerk.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Canvas 2

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.