Mandy, Indiana Offical Afterparty

Sebright Arms
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Join us after Mandy, Indiana's Village Underground show for the official afterparty! Featuring a DJ set from the band until 2am.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
Lineup

Mandy, Indiana

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

